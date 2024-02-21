Parliamentarian Hempel called for the denunciation of the 1990 treaty with Germany

The head of the Crimean parliament's committee on public diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Hempel, called for the denunciation of the agreement “On the final settlement in relation to Germany” (the “Two plus four” agreement), signed in 1990.

The parliamentarian believes that the current German leadership is violating the provisions of the agreement signed during the unification of the GDR and the Federal Republic of Germany.

The countries sealed themselves with the treaty by their willingness not to view each other as opponents and to work to establish relations of trust and cooperation, but the current German authorities have completely violated the promises made by their predecessors Yuri Gempel Head of the Crimean Parliament Committee on Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations

The German community of Crimea is concerned about Germany's policy towards Russia

According to Hempel, the German community of the peninsula is concerned about Germany's policies and actions towards Russia.

He recalled that the Two Plus Four Treaty defined the basis for creating a just and reliable peace order in Europe, including the adoption of arms control, disarmament and confidence-building measures.

Yuri Gempel Photo: Alexey Malgavko / RIA Novosti

The “Treaty on the Final Settlement regarding Germany” was signed in 1990 by the German Democratic Republic, Germany, the USSR, the USA, France and Great Britain. It legally secured “the complete sovereignty of Germany over its internal and external affairs.” According to its terms, allied countries in World War II renounced their rights in relation to Germany.

Germany advised to prepare for a long-term conflict with Russia

Recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has been making suggestions about a possible conflict with Russia. On February 18, he admitted that Russia could attack NATO within the next five to eight years.

Earlier this month, the head of the German defense department recommended that the West prepare for a multi-year conflict in relations with Russia.

See also The secrets of Macondo are hidden in Barcelona: the García Márquez Library is born, specializing in Latin American literature In the coming decades, we will be forced to live with dividing lines in Europe – on the one hand, a free and democratic Europe, on the other, an authoritarian and war-mongering Russia. Boris PistoriusGerman Minister of Defense

According to Pistorius, building a common security architecture on the continent has failed. He believes that Moscow allegedly wanted to restore its dominance in Eastern and Central Europe. In this regard, as the minister believes, “effective deterrence is life insurance for Europe.”

Related materials:

At the end of January, Pistorius said that Berlin should recognize the danger of a possible military conflict with Moscow. The minister called on Germany to prepare for war with Russia and emphasized that such a possibility should be taken into account. Pistorius also suggested that Germany should arm itself in the next three to five years.