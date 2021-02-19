In three regions of Crimea and the city of Kerch, due to snowfall, an emergency threat regime was introduced. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government Yevgeny Kabanov, reports RIA News…

Kabanov clarified that we are talking about the Leninsky, Belogorsky and Kirovsky regions.

According to RIA Novosti, the Tavrida highway is closed from Kerch to Belogorsk. Further, a phased stop of traffic to Simferopol is expected.

On the morning of February 19, traffic was blocked due to heavy snowfall. According to eyewitnesses, they had to stand in a traffic jam for about six hours. Approximately two hours later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that traffic was partially restored, but later again announced a stop.

RIA News reportedthat at about 13:30 the traffic police of the Krasnodar Territory began to partially pass through the Crimean bridge cars going to Kerch. Further, the road is closed. “According to available information, there are no restrictions on the movement of vehicles from Kerch towards the Krasnodar Territory,” the department said.

According to the latest data, there are about 280 cars in a traffic jam on the bridge, including 20 regular buses. As specified in the emergency services, 87 cars and 12 buses have accumulated from the Krasnodar Territory, 192 cars and 8 buses on the opposite side.

This forecast was given by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand. He explained that the heavy snowfall in Crimea was caused by the collision of cold air from the European part of Russia and warm air from Turkey.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, unfavorable weather conditions persist in the region, an emergency warning of avalanches has been announced. Motorists were asked not to drive along the Tavrida highway through the Angarsk and Grushevsky passes, Mount Ai-Petri and mountain-wooded areas.

The heads of the Crimean city administrations urged residents to stay at home and postpone trips if possible.