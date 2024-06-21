Muradov: Zelensky is missing a chance to preserve the statehood of Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities, led by Vladimir Zelensky, are missing the chance to start a conversation with Moscow about preserving Ukrainian statehood. This was reported by RIA News Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government, MGIMO Professor Georgy Muradov.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed generosity by opening “a certain window of opportunity” for Kyiv to start negotiations. However, Muradov believes that Zelensky will miss this chance.

The permanent representative of Crimea also noted that Washington, which “is a beneficiary of the war,” will help Kyiv in this decision. In this regard, Muradov admitted that a productive conversation can only take place in the Russian-American format.

On June 14, Vladimir Putin announced the conditions for a ceasefire and the start of negotiations on Ukraine. He stated that Kyiv must withdraw troops from the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the LPR and DPR. Also, the Ukrainian side needs to be officially notified of its refusal to join NATO.