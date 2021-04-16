In Crimea, they announced their readiness to receive a million tourists in the upcoming holiday season. This information appeared on website Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

According to the Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Republic, Vadim Volchenko, the number of tourists who have rested on the peninsula since the beginning of this year is already 20 percent higher than the record figure of 2019.

The chairman of the state council of the republic, Vladimir Konstantinov, noted that the increase in the tourist flow to the peninsula was caused by the closure of Turkey. The politician hopes that in May the popular resort will be able to accommodate all travelers whose trip is canceled.

At the same time, tour operators ask hotel owners not to pursue a short-term effect, but to aim at ensuring that the destination remains popular after the opening of the borders.

Earlier in April, it became known about the reduction of hot water supply in Alushta for the sake of the comfort of tourists. Water supply will be available to local residents for 5 hours instead of 10. “We will provide everyone with water: both small and large accommodation facilities. We will not have any problems with this, ”said the mayor of the city, Galina Ogneva.