Permanent Representative of Crimea Muradov: Zelensky’s statements encourage us to bring the special operation to victory

Georgy Muradov, Permanent Representative of Crimea under the President of the Russian Federation, announced Russia’s determination to bring the special military operation in Ukraine to a victorious end. This is reported RIA News.

He emphasized that this determination is reinforced by the words of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, which demonstrate that the end of hostilities in Ukraine is impossible “without the elimination of the Nazi hydra in the face of the Kyiv regime.” “This only gives Russia the determination to see things through to the end, to victory, and give no hope to Western puppeteers who dream of conquering Russia, no hope for the continuation of the massacre on the Ukrainian bridgehead of the war against our country,” the permanent representative said.

According to Muradov, Zelensky benefits from the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine, since thanks to this he receives millions of dollars. He also noted that the dialogue with the Kyiv authorities is meaningless.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the only way to end hostilities on the territory of Ukraine would be the withdrawal of Russian troops to the 1991 borders. He clarified that the end of the conflict will not happen in the event of a return to the borders on February 24, since Ukraine will not have a clear understanding of “what security guarantees are.”

Grigory Karasin, head of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, commented on his words, calling them “an indicator of political illiteracy.”