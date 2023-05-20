The process of transferring the Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR in 1954 was not legally formalized and had a number of serious violations. This was stated on May 20 by the head of the parliament of the republic, Vladimir Konstantinov, in an interview with “RIA News”.

According to him, upon closer examination, it becomes obvious that Crimea never left Russia.

“That is, the process of our acceptance and transfer was not only a gross disregard for the political will of the Crimeans, it was not legally formalized,” Konstantinov stressed.

He noted that the preparation of justifications for the cancellation of the transfer of Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR will not take much time due to the serious amount of violations.

Thus, the bodies that made the decision to transfer the peninsula did not have the authority to do so, the supreme councils of the republics also did not make such a decision. In addition, the borders of the union republics were not discussed and designated after the change of the “place of registration” of Crimea.

“This is not to mention the fact that referendums were not held, which were implied by the Constitution of the USSR,” Konstantinov added.

The head of parliament also pointed out that during the transfer of Crimea to Ukraine, no document was signed guaranteeing the protection of cultural, linguistic and regional traditions.

All this, he stressed, is only a small part of the violations committed. Based on this, Crimea is part of Russia under the law that has been in force since 1954, and has never left it, Konstantinov stressed.

The fact that the Presidium of the Crimean Parliament plans to initiate the issue of canceling the decision to transfer the peninsula to the Ukrainian SSR from the RSFSR in 1954 became known on May 14.

initiative supported member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Olga Kovitidi, emphasizing that this issue is of geopolitical importance. She indicated that the repeal of the decree would be fair, since it no longer has legal force.

Prior to that, on April 19, Vladimir Rudakov, editor-in-chief of the Istorik magazine, in an interview with Izvestia, explained the decision of USSR Secretary General Nikita Khrushchev to transfer Crimea to Ukraine in 1954. According to Rudakov, Khrushchev wanted to make a gift to Kyiv in his first year in power in order to strengthen his position in the Kremlin and speed up the process of post-war reconstruction of the peninsula. The historian also noted that legal errors were made during the transfer of the peninsula to Ukraine.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of Russia has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification in a democratic way and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.