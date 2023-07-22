Aksenov said that as a result of the attack of the UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a detonation occurred at the ammunition depot

As a result of the attack of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the infrastructure facilities of the Crimea, a detonation occurred at an ammunition depot in the Krasnogvardeisky district. This was announced by the head of the republic Sergei Aksenov in his Telegram channel on Saturday, July 22.

According to him, no one was injured in the explosion, and no damage was recorded either.

“We expect that the consequences of the emergency will be eliminated in a short time,” Aksenov stressed.

The attack of Ukrainian UAVs on the Crimea became known earlier on July 22. As Aksyonov noted, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene to eliminate possible consequences. Prior to this, it was also reported about the suspension of traffic on the Crimean bridge.