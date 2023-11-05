Investors became interested in the nationalized assets of Ukrainian oligarchs

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that investors were interested in the nationalized assets of Ukrainian oligarchs on the peninsula. He reported on the emerging demand RIA News at the international exhibition and forum “Russia” at VDNKh.

“The enterprises are all good, solid in the overwhelming majority, so this is very, very interesting for investors,” Konstantinov noted.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean parliament, Konstantinov, said that deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine would be checked for the presence of Crimean assets. He indicated that if relevant assets are identified among Ukrainian parliamentarians, the question of their nationalization will be raised.