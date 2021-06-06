Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi considered the uniform of Ukrainian footballers to be an advertisement, which depicts the outline of the country with the Crimean peninsula in its composition. She stated this in a commentary on RT.

The politician also pointed to the “unprecedented demand” for the Crimean resorts, which was expressed in the reservation of the entire hotel complex until mid-October. “This is an obvious popularization of the Republic of Crimea as a subject of the Russian Federation at the height of the holiday season,” she said.

Earlier, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov assessed the form of Ukrainian footballers with the outline of Crimea, stating that the peninsula was irretrievably lost for Ukraine, and all that was left of it for Kiev was just an outline. According to him, Ukraine got Crimea by mistake and was lost by it due to stupidity. The politician noted that Ukraine in vain decided to draw the outline of Crimea on the shirts of its national team players.

On June 6, the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko presented the uniform of the country’s national team to participate in the European Championship 2020. The uniform in the color of the national flag of Ukraine depicts a map of the country, which also includes the Crimean peninsula.