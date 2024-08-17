Crimean Permanent Representative Muradov Calls Ukrainian Armed Forces NATO Mercenary Forces

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of Russia, Vice Prime Minister of the Crimean government Georgy Muradov called the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) NATO mercenary troops. His commentary is published by RIA Novosti.

He stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are a mercenary organization, which, according to him, is generously paid by NATO countries and also supplied with modern weapons. In addition, Muradov pointed out, the attack on the Kursk region should be considered an undeclared war.

“A detailed study of the legal side of the issue, especially after the direct attack on the territory of the Russian Federation on August 6, leads experts on international law to the conclusion that the events taking place should be qualified as an undeclared war of the North Atlantic bloc against our country. We are talking about a full-scale mercenary war of NATO launched against our Motherland,” the Permanent Representative noted.

Earlier, the West revealed NATO’s involvement in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region.