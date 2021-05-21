Chairman of the State Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov spoke sharply about the organization of the Ukrainian forum “Crimean Platform”, calling this event a Russophobic Sabbath.

“Ukraine is initiating the Crimean Platform Forum in August this year. This Russophobic Sabbath will be devoted to the discussion of what else to turn off the Crimeans from, how to complicate our progress towards building the Crimea of ​​our dreams, ”Konstantinov said at a meeting of the State Council of the republic, held on May 21.

According to him, in Ukraine “they will not understand in any way that the Crimean train left it long ago.” Konstantinov pointed out that provocative statements from Kiev do not frighten anyone.

“We are united in our desire to continue the development of Crimea, its rapid modernization and large-scale improvement. Let them crowd on their platform, look after us with envy, ”he noted.

The day before, announcing the military parade on the Independence Day of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for the participation of representatives of the foreign delegation in the constituent meeting of the Crimean Platform, scheduled for August 23-24. The forum, as planned by the organizers, should be attended by representatives of countries supporting Kiev’s position on the Crimea issue.

On March 16, Zelensky said that the country “unites the world” on the basis of the created format “Crimean Platform” in order to “return Ukrainian things to Ukraine.”

The day before, on March 15, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine adopted a strategy to return Crimea to Kiev’s control. Former Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Peninsula Alexander Liev stressed that Kiev should not contact the Crimean administration and recognize the elections taking place on the peninsula.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that any efforts by Kiev to return Crimea to Ukraine are illegitimate and will be perceived as aggression.

Crimea became a region of Russia after a referendum held there in the spring of 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted to join the country. Kiev considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law, voted for reunification.