Roman Chegrinets, Co-Chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of the Crimean Region, named the condition for the start of the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine.

According to him, negotiations should begin only after Kiev recognizes that Crimea is part of the Russian Federation.

“It is with this simple truth that all negotiations and search for compromises should begin,” he said. RIA News…

Chegrinets expressed confidence that someday Russian-Ukrainian relations will reach a new qualitative level.

Earlier, the first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk called on Moscow and Kiev to hold talks on Crimea to resolve the controversy.

We will remind, on the eve of the Strasbourg court recognized the existence of de facto jurisdiction of Russia over Crimea from February 27, 2014. Ukraine filed a relevant complaint with the ECHR, stating that Russia allegedly “exercised effective control over the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which led to numerous violations of the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights.” The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation said that the ECHR considered a number of accusations of Ukraine against Russia unproven.