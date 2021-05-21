In Crimea, from July 1, tariffs for gas and electricity will be raised for the first time in two years. The head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, announced the planned increase, speaking with a report on the results of 2020 to the State Council of the republic. He is quoted by TASS…

“The change in tariffs in 2021 will occur on July 1 and will amount to 5.8 percent for natural gas and an average of 9 percent for electricity, depending on the degree of improvement,” explained Aksenov.

The head recalled that last year, with the support of the federal government, it was decided to cancel such an increase. So, the cost of services has not changed since July 1, 2019. At the same time, differentiated tariff menus for electricity and gas were retained for the residents of Crimea, Aksenov assured. According to him, the increase in tariffs in the field of water supply, sewerage, heat supply and solid waste management will not exceed 3.6 percent.

Earlier in May, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that there was not enough money for the program of gasification of regions for 2021-2025. The government estimates the shortage at 700-800 billion rubles.

In early May, Gazprom’s management promised to carry out free gasification of private houses with an area of ​​up to 300 square meters in Russia. Their owners can count on a branch from the gas pipeline to the border of the land plot, provided that it is no further than 200 meters from the gas distribution network.