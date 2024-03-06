In Crimea, the creation of a Crimean military administration by Kiev was criticized

The creation of a Crimean military administration by the Ukrainian authorities looks like psychosis. Told about this RIA News Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Parliament Committee on Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations Ivan Shonus.

Earlier, Ukrainian media wrote that Kyiv approved a draft law on the creation of military administrations in Crimea and Sevastopol with appropriate powers.

“The position of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers is virtual management. There is obvious psychosis – a gross distortion of reality. This needs to be treated,” said Schonus.

In his opinion, such statements are designed for the Ukrainian public in order to further instill in the population information about pseudo-offensives and pseudo-seizures of territories.

Earlier it was reported that the Crimean Arbitration Court registered a claim to recover more than three trillion rubles from Ukraine due to the energy blockade. As specified, the State Council of Crimea will continue to file claims against Ukraine and will do everything to bring this work to its logical conclusion. The structure intends to calculate all the damage caused down to the last penny.