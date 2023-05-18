In Crimea, seven wagons derailed after an explosion on the railway

In Crimea, there was an explosion on the railway – it thundered around 7:45 on Thursday, May 18, near the village of Chistenkoye near Simferopol and Bakhchisaray. According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the explosion was heard even in neighboring villages.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the emergency was the operation of an explosive device planted under the railroad tracks. It is known that it worked during the movement of a freight train: the blow fell on the beginning of the train, subsequently seven wagons with grain derailed, five of them turned over.

As a result of the sabotage, 50 meters of the railway track were damaged. Also formed a funnel with a diameter of about 15 meters and a depth of about two meters.

In the Crimea suspended the movement of trains

Currently, the railway communication between Simferopol and Sevastopol is suspended. Train passengers are transferred to buses. According to the head of the region Sergey Aksenov, no one was injured as a result of the emergency.

I keep the situation under personal control. Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov

Igor Mikhailichenko, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Crimea, left for the scene of the incident, where emergency services are working. The neighborhoods and railroad tracks are also inspected by sappers for the detection of other explosive devices. Repair crews have already begun to restore the railway track.

Law enforcement looking for a suspect

According to the Crimean Railway (KZhD), the derailment of a freight train near the village of Chistenkoye occurred due to “interference by unauthorized persons in the work of railway transport.” Eyewitnesses said that shortly before the explosion, they noticed a suspicious man near the railway.

He examined the rails in the very place where the explosion occurred, and then disappeared into the nearby forest. A description of the suspect was given to the police, and they started searching. Whether it was possible to interrogate the train driver is still unknown: after the explosion, he is in a state of shock.