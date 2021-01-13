In Crimea, from January 15, restrictions on the operation of food courts and catering establishments at night will be lifted, said the head of the republic Sergey Aksenov during the operational headquarters on the situation with the coronavirus.

He noted that food courts and catering establishments are moving to the previous operating mode. RIA News.

We will remind, on December 20 in Crimea, the work of food courts in shopping centers was prohibited and the work of catering establishments at night was limited. The authorities made this decision in connection with the difficult situation with the spread of coronavirus infection and the expected influx of tourists on the New Year.

According to Aksenov, about 240 thousand tourists celebrated New Year’s holidays in Crimea.

In total, more than 28 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Crimea since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 22.5 thousand cases recovered, 605 people died.