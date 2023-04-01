Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov: the turning point in Ukraine will come in 2023

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, suggested that the conflict in Ukraine would end with the complete loss of Kyiv’s power. He stated this in an interview with RIA News.

Konstantinov stressed that Russia’s victory in the conflict with Ukraine is predetermined. He predicted that the turning point in the situation would come in 2023.

Related materials:

“The situation is now developing towards the end of the conflict. It won’t end quickly. And it will end not in peace, but in the complete loss of power over the country by the Kyiv junta. Their front will crumble, this Nazi tree that they have been growing for so long will collapse, ”said the parliamentarian.

According to the politician, as a result of the conflict, Russia will return its historical territories under control. He noted that this will happen by autumn. By this moment, factors such as the efforts of the authorities, the work of the military, who will “catch up with all the emerging tasks,” will coincide. Konstantinov added that communication with soldiers on the front line convinces him of the development of such a scenario.

Earlier, Konstantinov called the condition for the completion of the special operation. In his opinion, in order to end the conflict, it is necessary to transfer Odessa under the control of Russia, as well as sign a peace agreement with Kiev on special conditions.