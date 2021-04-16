The new US sanctions are inherently reminiscent of a nasty anecdote, said Alexander Molokhov, head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of Crimea under the President of Russia. His words lead RIA News…

“It seems that with the arrival of Biden, there was a shortage in the US State Department, and now they take it there only with a certificate from the 95th Quarter show,” Molokhov emphasized.

Related materials

According to him, the United States authorities will only make the whole world laugh with useless restrictions.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order introducing new sanctions against individuals and legal entities from Russia. Among the reasons for the introduction of new restrictions are the allegedly hostile activity of the Russian Federation in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries.

As part of a new package of sanctions, the United States is expelling ten Russian diplomats from the Russian mission in Washington. Restrictions were also introduced against 16 organizations and 16 individuals, allegedly related to interference in the American elections. Eight individuals and legal entities related to Crimea, including members of the republic’s government, fell under the sanctions.