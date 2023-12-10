Crimean MP Shonus called Ukraine’s plan to seize the peninsula a fool’s errand

The words of Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov about preparing a plan to seize Crimea in 2024 are “opium for Ukrainians.” This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Parliament Committee on Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations Ivan Shonus in a conversation with RIA News.

“These statements by Umerov are a dope, opium for Ukrainians, one of the laws used by Western authorities: give hope, but don’t let it come true,” said a local deputy.