In Crimea, Kiev was offered to demarcate the borders. About it RIA News said the co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of Crimea Roman Chegrinets.

According to him, any cross-border cooperation with the Russian peninsula, Ukraine should begin with demarcation, as well as bringing geographic atlases and maps into proper form so that the region is not designated as Ukrainian on them. Chegrinets also advised Kiev to consider opening a consulate of the country in Crimea, which could interact with Ukrainian tourists on the peninsula.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called the condition under which Russia is ready to discuss Crimea with Ukraine. According to him, this is possible if it comes to cross-border cooperation.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.