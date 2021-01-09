In Crimea, three people were hospitalized after an explosion of a gas-air mixture in a private house.

As reported on website The Ministry of Emergency Situations in the republic, the incident took place in the village of Mezhvodnoye, Chernomorsky region. It is clarified that there was no fire in the house. As a result, the walls of the house and the roof collapsed.

Three victims were rescued by personnel of the federal fire service. They were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, mainly burns.

According to the Republican Ministry of Emergency Situations, the gas service arrived at the scene of the incident and blocked the gas pipeline in two streets.

