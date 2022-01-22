The first vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament, Yefim Fix, saw in the statements of German officials the desire of Europe to be friends with Russia. He stated this TASS on Saturday, January 22nd.

“This indicates that a sobering up is beginning in Europe, an understanding of the realities is beginning, that it is better to be friends with Russia than to have a discussion from a position of strength,” Fix said.

According to him, the recognition of the “actual realities” that Crimea is part of Russia sounds like “a proposal to remove Crimea from the agenda.” The vice speaker also added that this indicates a desire to build good neighborly relations between “Ukraine and Russia, Russia and Europe, Russia and NATO, Russia and the United States.”

Earlier on January 22, German Vice Admiral Kai-Achim Schönbach said that Crimea would “never return” to Ukraine. “There is no Crimean peninsula,” said the German admiral. Later, the German Defense Ministry commented on Schönbach’s words, stating that his statements “in no way correspond to the position of the ministry.”