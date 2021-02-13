The United States must liberate the illegally seized native Indian lands and withdraw the American army, stationed uninvited in various countries around the world, before putting forward any conditions on Russia. This was stated by Roman Chegrinets, co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of the Crimean Region, writes RIA News…

He stressed that the United States wants to answer “in their language” so that they can understand it faster. Chegrinets pointed out that the time of a unipolar world has come to an end and it is time for the country to realize this.

He added that it is impermissible to release insults at Crimea and Russia, and it is high time to introduce stronger counter-sanctions against the United States.

Earlier, the representative of the American mission to the UN, Rodney Hunter, accused Russia of allegedly having its armed forces in Ukraine, and promised to continue supporting Kiev. He said the United States would never recognize Russia’s attempt to annex Crimea and that sanctions would remain in place until Moscow reconsidered its course.