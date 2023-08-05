The adviser to the head of the Crimea did not confirm the data on the explosion in the area of ​​the Crimean bridge

Advisor to the head of the Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov, commenting on reports of an explosion near the Crimean bridge, called on residents to calm down. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the “Alarm” signal in the area of ​​the bridge is not the first time due to the possibility of an attack – sometimes two, three times a day. “Please don’t push. All services are working,” he said. Kryuchkov did not confirm the explosion in the area of ​​the Crimean bridge. “No information was found on the network about the explosion,” he stressed.