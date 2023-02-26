The head of the Crimean parliament invited Zelensky to the peninsula to sign the surrender

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky can come to Crimea only to sign the surrender of the Ukrainian side. The only reason for the Ukrainian leader to visit the peninsula was named by the head of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov, reports RIA News.

“They can’t see [Украине] our Russian peninsula. Unless – the signing of the surrender of the Ukrainian side, we can arrange. On such an occasion, they would even give Zelensky the opportunity, as in childhood, to crunch sand on his teeth while eating rapans, ”said Konstantinov.

Earlier, Zelensky spoke about preparations for the return of Crimea to the republic by military means. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing technically, with weapons, reinforcements and the formation of offensive brigades of different categories of different nature.

Andrey Kartapolov, Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, said that Ukraine would not be able to return Crimea, but did not rule out hostilities in this direction.