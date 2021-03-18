The opening of direct rail and air links will increase the tourist flow from Belarus. This opinion on Thursday, March 18, was expressed by the permanent representative of the Crimea under the President of the Russian Federation, Deputy Prime Minister of the republic’s government Georgy Muradov.

“We are focused on ensuring that there are as many Belarusian products as possible in Crimea, which can be delivered through the Crimean ports to the Middle East and North Africa. We also hope to increase the tourist flow from Belarus. But this requires strong direct rail and air links. This is one of the topics we are working on, “he said in an interview. “RIA News”…

Muradov notes that the political events in Belarus have demonstrated the danger of a “dual line on the recognition of the Russian status of Crimea.” According to him, the position on this issue is proof of the reliability of relations with a particular country. He noted that Crimea attaches colossal importance to Belarus.

Earlier, on September 11, 2020, Belarus submitted to Russia its proposals for the phased resumption of transport links.

As the Belarusian media reported on September 1, following the talks in Moscow, a decision was made to gradually resume transport links between Russia and the Republic of Belarus. The meeting was held with the participation of representatives of the sanitary and epidemiological services of both countries.

It is known that after the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, which was won for the sixth time by the current president of the country, Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote, massive opposition protests began in the country, which continue to this day.

In October last year, Lukashenka announced that the protesters had “fierce external support.” Then he pointed out that in the modern world, wars begin with the shaking of the state from within and that he is ready to mobilize all forces to defend the country.

On January 15, 2021, Lukashenko ordered to strengthen the security of the country’s borders, but not to turn it into an iron curtain, as well as to ensure public safety in the regions.

The next day, the head of the republic said that last year Belarus defended its right to conduct an independent foreign and domestic policy. According to him, the country “actually declared war”, which was unleashed not against individuals, but “against a strong state as a whole.”

Crimea returned to Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. But until now Kiev considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership is forever closed.