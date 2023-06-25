In Crimea, they began to prepare two requests for the legitimacy of the transfer of the peninsula to the Ukrainian SSR

A working group under the Crimean Parliament is preparing two requests to the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation on the issue of legitimacy and the cancellation of the decision to transfer Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR in 1954. This is reported RIA News with reference to the co-chairman of the working group, the head of the Committee on Legislation of the Crimean Parliament Sergei Trofimov.

According to Trofimov, the first request concerns the compliance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation of the USSR Law of April 26, 1954 “On the transfer of the Crimean region from the RSFSR to the Ukrainian SSR.” And the second – the official interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution.

It is noted that the work should be completed in late July-early August. The draft requests are planned to be submitted at the opening of the autumn session of the Crimean parliament.

Earlier, Trofimov said that the Crimea was transferred with gross violations of the Constitution of the USSR, the Constitution of the RSFSR, the Constitution of the Ukrainian SSR. He noted that this is the reason for the revision and cancellation of the decision of 1954. Also, according to him, independent historical experts came to the conclusion that there were no grounds for transferring Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR.