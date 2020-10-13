The Crimean authorities are not yet considering the possibility of introducing new bans for vacationers due to the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the region. The probability of setting restrictions in air TV channel “Russia 24” was assessed by the Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Republic Vadim Volchenko.

“For now [введение обязательного тестирования или карантина для приезжих] not being discussed. The same rules apply as for everyone, ”the head of the department explained.

So, according to him, all tourists need to have a certificate of the epidemiological environment with them, as well as undergo testing when checking into some accommodation facilities.

In addition, Volchenko noted that the current holiday season on the peninsula has been successful – the tourist flow in July is generally comparable to last year, and in August and September – increased by 15 and 40 percent, respectively. “Now October, November and December are also being booked quite actively,” the minister added.

On October 12, it was reported that 148 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Crimea per day – this is a new record figure at the most popular resort in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. Record rates for the number of COVID-19 infected have been recorded in the republic for several days in a row.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Crimea, 6168 cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected, 3533 people have recovered, 91 people have died.