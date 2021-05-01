The active phase of the holiday season has begun in Crimea. About this on Saturday, May 1, RIA News stated in the press service of the Ministry of Resorts and Tourism of the Republic.

They emphasized that at most tourist sites, work is being completed on landscaping, organizing parking lots, landing sites for tourists. In addition, the technical condition of the beaches is being checked – they should be fully ready by June 1.

“The resorts of Crimea meet tourists with updated hotels and new tourist offers,” the message says. At the same time, local administrations are obliged to comply with all necessary sanitary standards.

In turn, the head of the department, Vadim Volchenko, suggested that Yalta, as the resort capital of the peninsula, will receive a record number of vacationers during the May holidays. “Safety this year, as well as last, is the most important indicator of a successful high holiday season,” he concluded.

On April 30, it was reported that Crimean hotels began to massively cancel paid pre-orders for accommodation in order to set higher prices. It is noted that over the past week in Crimea, the largest increase in the number of canceled bookings was recorded.