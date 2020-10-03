In Simferopol, a tourist from Chechnya hit a local athlete, the victim died, reports NTV…

He noted that the TV channel released a video of the incident. The footage shows how a tourist hit the Crimean resident on the head, after which he fell and lost consciousness.

The incident was confirmed in the UK in the Republic of Crimea. On website Department reported that on the fact of deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old resident of Simferopol, a criminal case was initiated.

Investigators found that on the night of September 20, near a cafe on Karl Marx Street, a conflict occurred between the drunk deceased and an unknown man, during which the latter punched a resident of Simferopol in the face with his fist, as a result of which he fell. Having come to his senses, the man went to the doctors.

It is noted that he received a head injury and died the next day at home. The identity of the defendant was established. It turned out that the man, who was resting on the territory of the peninsula, returned to Chechnya a few days after the incident and did not know about the death of his opponent.

“In the near future, upon arrival in Simferopol, within the framework of the investigation with his participation, all the circumstances of the incident will be established,” the message says.

It is emphasized that in the course of the investigation, an assessment will be made of the actions of the workers of the medical institution, where the victim applied for help.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on the incident in his Telegram. He expressed his condolences and added that the guilty person must be punished.

Kadyrov stressed that there is no national motive in what happened in Simferopol. He added that according to the statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, only in January-August 2020, 15.6 thousand people became victims of “criminal encroachments” in the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that a man died from stab wounds near one of the bars in the center of Yekaterinburg.