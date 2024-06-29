A queue of 600 cars has accumulated in front of the Crimean Bridge

There are 600 cars in line in front of the bridge in Crimea, the Telegram– channel of operational information on the bridge.

There they explained that 240 vehicles were stopped on the Taman side, and another 360 on the Kerch side.

According to data as of Saturday morning, June 29, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was closed for an hour. Due to the restrictions, traffic jams formed on the crossing.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is periodically blocked, including due to attempts to strike the peninsula.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Alexey Zhuravlev called the Crimean Bridge the most delicious target for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He recalled that the Kyiv authorities call the bridge a mirage and a computer-drawn picture, and then begin operations to destroy it.