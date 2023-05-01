In Crimea, a man died during a shooting chase, reported press office regional Ministry of Internal Affairs on May 1.

The incident occurred on the evening of April 30 in the village of Podgornoye near Feodosia. The driver of the Nissan Primera did not stop at the request of the traffic police officer, increased speed and tried to escape. At the same time, the man was in a state of intoxication and created a threat to road safety by his actions.

During the chase, the driver continued to ignore the orders of the State Traffic Inspectorate, they had to fire their service weapons at the tires.

“The offender allowed to leave the roadway, where he collided with protective supports and allowed the car to overturn,” the police said in a statement.

As a result, the driver died on the spot, his death was ascertained by the ambulance team. The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital.

At the moment, the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs finds out the circumstances of the incident.

