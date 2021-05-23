In Crimea, an organized criminal community was discovered that was engaged in illegal banking activities. About it reported on the website of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Crimea.

Eight malefactors operated from 2016 to 2018 on the territory of the Republic of Crimea and the Tula region. With the help of settlement accounts of fictitious companies and controlled individual entrepreneurs, they managed to cash out more than 1.5 billion rubles. The commission for illegal banking operations for cashing and collecting funds, which they received, amounted to more than 111 million rubles.

The members of the criminal group are accused of carrying out illegal banking activities (paragraphs “a”, “b” of part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), and the ringleader is accused of leading a criminal community (parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The criminal case will be considered in the Dzhankoy District Court of the Republic of Crimea.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kemerovo region, a Russian married couple and four of their accomplices were put on trial for organizing illegal banking activities. They managed to cash out over 1.3 billion rubles.