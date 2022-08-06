In Kerch, a criminal case was opened against a Russian woman on the fact of desecration of the Eternal Flame

In Kerch, a criminal case was opened against a 26-year-old local resident on the fact of desecration of the Eternal Flame. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Crimea and Sevastopol.

“Based on the results of a procedural check of information from the media, the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol initiated a criminal case against a 26-year-old resident of Kerch, suspected of desecrating the Eternal Flame memorial located on the Alley of Glory in the Hero City,” — stated in the message.

It is reported that the suspect, while intoxicated, climbed onto the pedestal and threw a commemorative wreath on a gas burner. The plastic melted, as a result of which the flame of the Eternal Flame was extinguished. Thus, the Russian woman committed an act of vandalism – the desecration of a memorial place and structure.

The girl fully admitted her guilt, and also stated that she repented of her deed.

Earlier in Ulan-Ude, a young man was detained on suspicion of desecrating the Eternal Flame in the Victory Memorial Park. Prior to this, in June, the police investigated an act of vandalism in Kaliningrad, when unknown people fried a chicken on the Eternal Flame.