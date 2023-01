Los Angeles police investigate mass murders. | Photo: Playback/CBS News

With deep social disparity and rising crime rates, the US state of California has been the target of mass murder crimes in recent weeks. Early this Saturday (28), in the city of Los Angeles, at least three people died and four others were injured during a shooting in an upper-class neighborhood of the city, according to local police.

The new mass murder took place in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, close to the popular Beverly Hills area of ​​Los Angeles. Police said the injured were in serious condition and were taken to a University of California hospital. The police are still investigating the events, without having information about the motives and circumstances that resulted in the shooting.

Last weekend, ten people died in another mass murder after a man opened fire inside a nightclub in the mostly Asian town of Monterey Park. On Monday night, another shooting took place in Half Moon Bay, in which seven people died.