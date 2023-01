Los Angeles police investigate mass murders. | Photo: Playback/CBS News

With deep social disparity and rising crime rates, the US state of California has been the target of a series of deadly shootings in recent weeks. Early this Saturday (28), in the city of Los Angeles, at least three people died and four others were injured during a shooting in an upper-class neighborhood of the city, according to local police.

The crime took place in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, close to the popular Beverly Hills area of ​​Los Angeles. Police said the injured were in serious condition and were taken to a University of California hospital. The police are still investigating the events, without having information about the motives and circumstances that resulted in the shooting.

Last weekend, ten people died after a man opened fire inside a nightclub in the mostly Asian town of Monterey Park. On Monday night, another shooting took place in Half Moon Bay, in which seven people died.