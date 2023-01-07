“Do you remember when, in order not to go to class, we skipped school to strike with the metalworkers for the renewal of the national contract? They caught us right away!”. Five friends, former students of the Pietro Vacchelli Institute for Surveyors in Cremona, remember Gianluca Vialli, their partner from 1978 to 1982. They mix the pain of the loss with the laughter of the shared memories. They scroll through the photographs on smartphones. “Once after gymnastics he showed up for class in a bathrobe and slippers. He even had shampoo in his pocket!”, Tells Carlo Malvezzi, now a city councilor. Carlo Coriselli in 2013 had organized a dinner for the 30th anniversary of his diploma and Vialli had also participated. “I’m from Cremona but I’ve been a Sampdoria fan since he went to Genoa because I owe him the teaching of honesty and seriousness. He was a leader, always ready to serve, gifted with a highly refined intelligence. He has always remained the same as he was in 1978 “, tells

