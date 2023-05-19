The Colombian wins at the end of a three-man break, ahead of Pinot and Cepeda. Thomas remains in the squad with a 2″ lead over Roglic

His name is Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes, he is 25 years old and was born in Chiquiza, in the Boyaca region of Colombia. He is the surprise winner of the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia. A stage of 207 km was planned but the first part was cancelled. After the application of the protocol for extreme weather conditions (which, however, does not report exact numbers, but leaves room for interpretation) the race took place over a distance of 74 km without the expected Gran San Bernardo. He doesn’t change the standings with Geraint Thomas still in the squad with a 2″ lead over Primoz Roglic.

Colombian from Italy — Rubio, who won a stage of the UAE Tour this season, loves Italy and has obtained the greatest satisfaction from us. In 2019, with the Aran jersey, he stood out in the Giro Under 23 with a second place finish. In that race, among other things, he finished second to Aprica on the day of the double Mortirolo and won the Marmolada stage. In his palmares also a Gp Capodarco and the Giro del Friuli. He now he lives in Benevento with his girlfriend. See also Hjulmand, Lecce's secret. Half of Europe has noticed him. And Juventus...

Merckx — Eddy Merckx, who seems to have been, and is, someone in cycling, closes it like this: “If rain and cold scare you, go play cards. Cycling is not for you”. Point.