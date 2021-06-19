In court in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing 777 flight MH17 in Donbass in 2014, they heard dialogues from the field commanders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) about battles against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). The video was published by the representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group, journalist Denis Kazansky, reports “Observer”.

On the tape, the deputy head of the DPR intelligence service, Russian Oleg Pulatov, speaks with Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who reports on defeat in one of the battles. He complains that the militias suffered heavy losses in the confrontation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“What kind of defense? I, *****, have already wounded more than half of the squad. I don’t know what to do anymore. We are sausage like *** “, – Kharchenko is indignant.

When Pulatov asked why the militia did not repel the attack, he replied: “With what? With knives? ” Kharchenko admits at the same time that the military aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine causes problems.

Hearings on the Malaysian Boeing 777 plane crash essentially began on June 7. The court is trying to find out whether the plane was shot down by the Buk complex, from where the missile could have been fired, and what the role of the four accused was – the Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and the Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. There were 298 people on board, all of whom died.