Mostly women over 50 and overweight suffer from it. Weight loss and targeted physiotherapy are very effective. Tendon surgery should be reserved for the most difficult cases. It talks about it in the insert at the newsstand

Painful syndrome of the greater trochanter (a bony protrusion of the femur) is one of the main reasons for lateral hip pain. Unlike other painful conditions of the musculoskeletal system, it is not the prerogative of athletes. Rather, it has a predilection for overweight women, affecting up to one in four past the age of 50, while it is much less common in men (one in ten, again after middle age). In the presence of suspicious symptoms, it is advisable to take immediate action, under penalty of the risk that the pain becomes chronic.

What causes painful greater trochanter syndrome?



“In the past, pain localized to the trochanteric region was most often attributed to inflammation of the bursae, small fluid-filled sacs, present at the level of the insertion of tendons on the bone and which serve to reduce friction and cushion the shocks – said Marco Minetto, associate professor in physical and rehabilitative medicine at the University of Turin at the Molinette Hospital -. Then, however, it was seen that an inflammatory process of the bags was not always present, so we started talking about gluteal tendinopathy, referring to a degenerative pathology of the gluteal medius tendon, the most important tendon that inserts on the greater trochanter. However, not all patients can detect important signs of tendon degeneration and inflammation. For all these reasons, today we prefer to use the term trochanteric pain syndrome, in which all these different factors (as well as others not yet known) probably play a role and where the real problem is lateral pain in the hip “.