from Antonella Sparvoli

If the organs responsible for filtering the blood do not work properly, there is a risk of serious consequences. It talks about it in the insert at the newsstand

Why is kidney failure so widespread?



Kidney disease often runs silently. In fact, the kidneys rarely give clear and recognizable signals of their suffering in the initial stages of the disease. Giuseppe Castellano, director of the Unit of Nephrology, Dialysis and Kidney Transplants of the Irccs Polyclinic Foundation of Milan and associate professor at the University of Milan -. Precisely for this reason, chronic renal failure is often discovered at an advanced stage, when instead simple tests would be enough to recognize it earlier and intervene in a targeted way to slow down its evolution. Also of concern is the increase in acute renal failure which consists in a rapid decline in renal function. This very relevant phenomenon, especially in hospitals. Several studies show that about 18 percent of patients who are hospitalized develop acute renal failure, a percentage that has reached peaks of almost 30 percent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This happens because, when you are in hospital, you sometimes have to put in place pharmacological treatments that can have repercussions on the kidneys in patients who are often also affected by other diseases or are already severely wasted; as a consequence, after discharge, acute renal failure can often progress to chronic renal failure. But this is certainly not an ineluctable fate, much can be done in terms of prevention, early diagnosis and even treatment.