06/19/2023 – 5:28 pm

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, returned to talk about the basic interest rate, the Selic, this Monday, 19. In a live promoted by Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), he returned to say that the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, needs to explain to Brazil and the Senate why the authority maintains the basic interest rate at 13.75%.

The statement comes in the week in which the Central Bank publishes its monetary policy decision. The tendency is for the agency to announce the maintenance of basic interest rates next Wednesday, the 21st.

“Inflation is going down, the dollar is going down. Only the interest rates need to go down, there is no explanation. The president of the Central Bank needs to explain – not to me, who already know why he doesn’t lower it – but to the Brazilian people, and to the Senate that elected him, why he keeps this interest rate at 13.75% in a country that it has annual inflation of 5%”, declared the President of the Republic.

He also celebrated the drop in food and fuel prices.

The BC president is appointed by the President of the Republic and, by law, must be approved by the Senate. Campos Neto was appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro and has a mandate until the end of 2024.

Haddad also talks about interest

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, also commented this Monday on the Selic and stated that the cut in the basic interest rate should have started in March. He commented on the market projections about the beginning of the cuts when leaving the folder’s headquarters.

Financial market analysts anticipated the projection for the first cut in the Selic rate from September to August, according to the Market Expectations System, a database from the Focus Bulletin, released this Monday.

“It should have been in March (the first cut). Let’s see, let’s wait”, said the minister.

For this week’s meeting, the median still points to maintaining the Selic rate. For the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which will take place on August 1st and 2nd, most economists expect a cut of 0.25 percentage points, with the Selic falling to 13.5%.























