Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, said in Sharm El-Sheikh that the rate of reduction in emissions of European Union countries “will reach no less than 57 percent” by 2030, compared to 55 percent so far.

“Don’t let anyone here or abroad tell you that the European Union is backing down. Don’t let them tell you that the Ukraine crisis destroys” European commitments, he said.

“The European Union wants to move forward, not back down,” he stressed.

However, activist circles considered that the declaration of the European Union does not go far.

“This increase announced today in COP27 does not respond to the calls of the most vulnerable countries,” said Chiara Martinelli of Climate Action Network Europe.

She asked, “If the European Union, which has a long record of greenhouse gas emissions, does not assume a leading role in mitigating the consequences of climate change, then who will?”