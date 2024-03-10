The Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Situations announced the end of the depression that affected the country, by intensifying monitoring and follow-up operations in various areas of the country with the aim of taking the necessary measures to deal with the situation proactively and flexibly.

In order to ensure the safety of society, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, the National Center of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Interior followed the effects of the depression by holding a series of meetings of the joint assessment team for weather and tropical conditions, to discuss all scenarios and preventive and precautionary measures after studying and evaluating the conditions in the areas facing the effects, taking into account their severity. .

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the end of the depression and its impact on various regions, as results showed a decline in rain and a gradual improvement in weather conditions in various parts of the country. The situation on the ground demonstrated the effectiveness of the National Center of Meteorology’s predictions, which contributed significantly to reducing damage and preserving the safety of citizens and residents efficiently and efficiently.

The Ministry of the Interior indicated that the field work teams worked in a proactive and preventive manner, as they were at the highest levels of readiness and preparedness, and the Supreme Committee for Internal Security was in permanent session during the weather situation, to ensure rapid response and business continuity, explaining that the civil defense, ambulance, rescue and police patrol teams Continuing to secure roads and places for water flow and valleys, such that some roads were closed as a precaution and alternative paths were opened while continuing to recover and withdraw accumulated water, continuing to secure the exits of dams and valleys and organizing traffic in these areas.

The authority appreciated the role of the concerned authorities and their handling during the passage of the depression, noting that they were fruitful and effective efforts in reducing the repercussions resulting from the unusual weather condition, as they presented an exceptional model in an integrated response characterized by proactiveness and professionalism that contributes to protecting lives and property and enhancing stability and safety in the country. the society.

The Authority also praised the role of the public during the period of the passage of the depression, appreciating the societal responsibility and the extent of the public’s awareness and confidence in state agencies to deal with weather and tropical situations, and its follow-up of developments through official state channels, noting continued adherence to the guidelines and instructions issued by official authorities and staying away from waterways, valleys and reefs.