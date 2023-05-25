Today, Google announced its support for artificial intelligence initiatives and solutions in the field of research and sustainability in the UAE, in cooperation with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. During an event held at the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Google announced three initiatives –

Research Grants: Google will award research grants to faculty members at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence with the aim of contributing to increasing research coming from Arab countries in the field of machine learning models and finding solutions to climate change. In addition to financial support, faculty members at the university will be able to benefit from Google cloud computing services, data analysis and machine learning tools, as well as the opportunity to share knowledge and experience with researchers and engineers from Google.

Project Green Light: It is a project in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it collects data on traffic conditions at intersections and increases the efficiency of traffic lights in the city, based on machine learning techniques, which contributes to reducing congestion and improving air quality.

Series of Artificial Intelligence Councils: It is an initiative by Google in cooperation with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE, with the aim of holding a series of discussion sessions on the principles and policies of artificial intelligence with officials from Google, government institutions, academics and companies, and this first artificial intelligence council will be held The week with His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Karan Bhatia, Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, where the topic of responsible innovation will be discussed with a group of leaders in the field of government, entrepreneurship, and education, Tourism, media, publishing, retail and communications sectors. Upcoming sessions will discuss the impact of AI technologies on sustainability, health and the future of work.

In this context, Karan Bhatia, Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, said: “After seven years of Google’s journey in the field of artificial intelligence, today we are at an important turning point and we have an opportunity to make artificial intelligence technologies more beneficial to individuals, societies and companies. And to achieve this. “The efforts of researchers, experts, governments and individuals must be combined to develop these technologies responsibly for the benefit of all. We look forward to continuous and greater cooperation with local partners in the UAE, and to focus on increasing the level of advanced research in the field of artificial intelligence and solutions that suit the needs of the country.”

For his part, Sultan Al-Hajji, Vice President for Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, said: “R&D in the field of artificial intelligence supports the leadership of the United Arab Emirates in global competitiveness indicators, and its journey towards achieving economic diversification and sustainable growth, and also strengthens its partnerships.” “With global industry leaders by continuing to apply the university’s innovative research. In this context, we are pleased to collaborate with Google, through their support of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence and its faculty.”

“We are committed to leading the transition towards sustainable and efficient transportation systems. For example, our cooperation with Google will produce results that will benefit road users. The Green Light project is a pilot project,” said Mohammad Karmostaji, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Center. To develop an artificial intelligence tool to collect important data about traffic at intersections, which will improve the efficiency of traffic lights, thus helping to reduce traffic congestion and thus improve air quality throughout the emirate by reducing carbon emissions, and through fruitful partnerships with government agencies and sector companies We are drawing a future in which traffic congestion is reduced to a minimum, air quality is improved, and our cities thrive within a clean, healthy and sustainable living environment.With the launch of new tools that harness artificial intelligence to serve society, we are taking an important step towards enhancing the daily mobility experience. For the residents and pioneers of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, we are excited about the expected positive impact on our cities, and we look forward to cooperating with all partners to reach a smart and sustainable transportation system.”