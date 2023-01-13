The Canadian authorities announced that they were able to seize the largest amount of opium in its contemporary history, thanks to information obtained from the Dubai Police General Command represented by the General Department for Drug Control, noting that the huge amount amounted to 2 tons and 500 kilograms of opium, with a material value of more than 50 million. Canadian dollars, which were stashed in 19 sea freight containers.

During a press conference held by the Canadian authorities, the Canadian authorities thanked the Dubai Police General Command for their decisive support and permanent cooperation with them in confronting transnational organized crime, explaining that the case contributed to the seizure of 247 plastic shipping pallets containing approximately 2,500 kilograms of opium. Distributed in 19 sea freight containers, with a market value of more than 50 million Canadian dollars.

International cooperation

The Dubai Police General Command confirmed that, through its work under the umbrella of the Ministry of the Interior, it translates the UAE’s approach to continuous and fruitful international cooperation with police agencies in all countries of the world, to combat crime everywhere, by building bridges of communication with them, uniting efforts and exchanging information to ensure the promotion of Our role is to contribute to making the world a safe and secure place for everyone.

She stressed that the operation is a model of cooperation between Dubai Police and the Canadian authorities, and one of the joint operations that came as a result of the strong relations between the two sides to enhance security and combat organized crime.

Dubai Police stated that it had received reliable information, which showed the path of the containers, through 5 countries, before reaching its destination in Canada, and that the drugs were hidden inside plastic shipping pallets installed in 19 sea shipping containers, and that they held an urgent meeting with the Canadian liaison officer, and provided him with preliminary information, and from During the coordination and follow-up that lasted for nearly 73 days until the containers arrived at the port of Vancouver in Canada, the role of the Canadian authorities came to detect and seize the containers.

international security

For his part, Will Ng, Assistant Commissioner of the Canadian Mounted Police, said during the disclosure of the details of the case: “The British Columbia Federal Police are responsible for protecting Canadians from the most complex criminal threats, including transnational organized crime and crimes related to international security, and they are responsible We also jointly announced the protection of Canada’s borders through a joint strategy with the Canada Border Services Agency, with the aim of preventing and deterring international criminals from reaching our communities, we work closely with local and international partners and take a proactive approach to combating the cross-border crime system, in October of 2022 followed The Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia, a program to combat organized crime, in cooperation with the Canada Border Services Agency, which, through their joint investigations, managed to seize 2.5 kilograms of opium valued at more than 50 million Canadian dollars and prevent the shipment from reaching the province of British Columbia .

He added, “The investigation to reach the criminals responsible for the shipment is still ongoing, and we continue to work with the Canadian Border Services Agency and other agencies to conclude this investigation successfully. In addition, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Drug Enforcement Department of Dubai Police, and the Australian Federal Police, for their support.” their decisive and permanent cooperation.”