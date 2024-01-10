The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ambassador of Moldova and protested due to unfriendly actions

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of Moldova Lilian Darius and protested to him because of the unfriendly actions of Chisinau. This is reported on the department's website.

A strong protest was made to the ambassador in connection with the unfriendly actions of official Chisinau. It was noted that if they continue, the Russian side reserves the right to additional retaliatory measures Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is concerned about reports of plans to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Moldova

The department reported that the Ambassador of Moldova was concerned about the information that the republic plans to train military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on its territory with the participation of instructors from NATO countries.

It was pointed out that such support is unacceptable, leading to the erosion of the neutral status of Moldova and its direct involvement in hostilities on the side of the Kyiv regime See also German authorities did not find evidence of Poland's participation in undermining the Nord Stream Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, the head of the Main Directorate of Doctrines and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Alexei Taran, said that the Ukrainian military is being trained on the territory of more than 30 states, including Moldova. Currently, the coalition of partners includes 34 countries. Among them are the USA, Great Britain, Canada, Norway, Australia, most EU countries, as well as Georgia.

Moscow opposes media discrimination and anti-Russian statements

The Foreign Ministry noted that unfriendly actions include facts of politically motivated persecution of Russian and Russian-language media. This goes against Chisinau’s international obligations in protecting freedom of speech and the rights of journalists.

Cases of discrimination against Russian citizens entering Moldova have become systemic, and unfounded refusals to cross the border have become more frequent. The leadership of the Republic of Moldova continues to make aggressive statements of an anti-Russian nature See also Secretary-General says NATO will not impose no-fly zone in Ukraine Russian Foreign Ministry

The department noted that the ambassador was notified that a number of Moldovan officials were being closed off entry into Russian territory in response to the actions of the country's authorities.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the Russian authorities will try to destabilize the situation in the country before the presidential elections, which are planned to be held in November 2024. According to her, for this the Kremlin will use people inside the country.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called such accusations unfounded, emphasizing that Moscow is tired of them.

In October, Sandu announced an increase in defense spending and also called Russia the biggest threat to the country's national security. She called for abandoning cooperation with Moscow for the sake of promoting European values.

In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Western countries are trying to achieve a complete collapse of Russian-Moldovan relations, although due to the fault of Chisinau they are already “in a very deplorable state.”