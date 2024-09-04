There is a very strange atmosphere in Concord during these hours: with the game close to its premature end, there is a sense of inescapable conclusion and this apocalyptic scenario is also fueled by the strange behaviors of the players, who they keep killing themselvesapparently for a very specific reason.
The community is in fact working hard above all to reach the platinum trophy in Concord and to do so you have to get various trophies related to the progression between experience levels. In particular, very sought after at the moment are the trophies “Freegunner Frequency” for reaching Reputation level 10, “Name Recognition” for level 50 and “Experienced Freegunner” at level 100.
In the absence of time, given that as reported yesterday by Sony the game will be deactivated from September 6th, many players have decided to commit mass suicide at the beginning of the matches, in order to finish the match as quickly as possible and receive the guaranteed experience bonus anyway.
Scenes from the Apocalypse
More than a desire to play, it is therefore a sort of tacit agreement between the players to try to achieve the objective. as quickly as possible within the deactivation of the service, but it remains a really interesting show.
When accessing Concord’s Rivalry mode, it often happens these days that you find yourself faced with a situation like the one shown in the tweet above: when the match starts, players throw themselves into the void en masse simply to finish the match as quickly as possible and get the experience reward (Note that the game is won by the player who records the video, so the opponents did the same thing but, evidently, even faster).
Regardless of the strangeness or actual effectiveness of this method to achieve the goal, it is a situation that only increases the general sadness about the conditions of Concord, which has become a real record-breaking failure in the world of video games.
