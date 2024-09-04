There is a very strange atmosphere in Concord during these hours: with the game close to its premature end, there is a sense of inescapable conclusion and this apocalyptic scenario is also fueled by the strange behaviors of the players, who they keep killing themselvesapparently for a very specific reason.

The community is in fact working hard above all to reach the platinum trophy in Concord and to do so you have to get various trophies related to the progression between experience levels. In particular, very sought after at the moment are the trophies “Freegunner Frequency” for reaching Reputation level 10, “Name Recognition” for level 50 and “Experienced Freegunner” at level 100.

In the absence of time, given that as reported yesterday by Sony the game will be deactivated from September 6th, many players have decided to commit mass suicide at the beginning of the matches, in order to finish the match as quickly as possible and receive the guaranteed experience bonus anyway.