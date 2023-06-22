The Sumar-En Comú Podem program will maintain the defense of a self-determination referendum in Catalonia in the next general elections. En Comú Podem has presented its electoral list for July 23 at an event in Sabadell this Thursday, in which it has claimed that the result in Catalonia “will also mark the coming years in Spain.”

The current deputy in Congress, Aina Vidal, will be the head of the list in Barcelona, ​​ahead of Gerardo Pisarello, also a deputy, after the resignation at the last minute of Jaume Asens, one of the most visible faces in defense of the referendum. “We are in the same position we were in [sobre el derecho a decidir]”, Vidal responded about the presence of a referendum in his electoral program. “Catalonia has to vote”.

The candidacy has been presented as the guarantee of a “plurinational space” that intends to “deactivate the centralist impulses of the State”, according to Pisarello. “We are aware that the PSOE [con quien gobierna Podemos] it does not make progressive policies or in favor of Catalonia if there is no space for progressive lefts ”, he insisted. “Centralist impulses can only be deactivated with Catalan forces willing to preserve self-government in terms of language, education and infrastructure.” Number two has mentioned the Cercanías network and the Mediterranean Corridor when referring to these infrastructures.

Pisarello, Colau’s first deputy mayor in his first term in Barcelona, ​​has raised his proposal from a “municipalista” perspective. “We claim the legacy of what we have done in city councils such as Barcelona and El Prat de Llobregat, and we want to take it further to defend health, food justice, climate justice and feminism”, he insisted.

Vidal, for his part, has assured that the confluence wins to “continue raising the minimum wage, achieve the four-day working day and increase social rights.”

The event was held at Fira de Sabadell, where Yolanda Díaz, leader of Sumar, made the first intervention in Catalonia, as Joan Mena recalled in the presentation. Over the last few months, Díaz has referred more and more to the Catalan referendum, unlike the structure of Podemos in the 2015 and 2019 elections, in a context where the process it has lost media, social and political presence. In an act in Barcelona last January, the leader of Sumar defended that “people decide what they want to do with the history of our country.”

