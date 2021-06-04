A Colombian radio denounced this Friday with information validated by Colombian official sources that at least one Kirchnerist deputy participated in an alleged plan to destabilize the government of Iván Duque and the region, during the days of the so-called “national strike” against the president, the wave of protests that have left 60 dead, dozens of missing and hundreds of injured.

According Radio W, is about Federico Fagioli, legislator of the Frente de Todos, who arrived in Bogotá for the first time on May 11 with fellow Argentines Daniela Marina Pilar and political analyst Fernando Martin Callizolli. They arrived with the Mission of International Solidarity and Human Rights, which was also integrated by the leader Juan Grabois, prevented from entering the country by the Colombian immigration authorities at the end of May. He had arrived in the country with the same mission but as a member of the Dicastery for the Comprehensive Human Development Service of the Holy See. Now, the Colombian press also affirms that the authorities are studying the “possible link” between Grabois and the international political front of the ELN, Darío Santillana.

Consulted by Clarion Colombian government sources considered from Bogotá that what was revealed by Radio W is “reliable information because it includes audios of a meeting held in a hotel in the center of Bogotá already recognized by those who attended it.”

They pointed out that the Duque’s government is not going to pronounce until the investigation that is being carried out is completed. And that once it is concluded, decisions will be made before international organizations, if applicable.

The massive mobilizations in Colombia against President Iván Duque. Photo EFE



The massive protests in Colombia have been going on for more than a month and the tension is growing by the day. AFP photo.

As was seen in those days when there was a counterpoint between Grabois and the Colombian authorities, they had been invited by congressmen from the Colombian opposition.

Days before, indicate the journalists of Radio W, Fagioli’s documents caught the attention of Colombian immigration authorities because in October 2020 he had been arrested in Bolivia and expelled from the country by the authorities of the then provisional government.

According to that medium, which had access to the audios that are also published here, there was a meeting between trade unionists and human rights activists with the delegation that came from Argentina with 13 people, led by Grabois, and the one that was also, for example, Leonardo Pérez Esquivel, son of the Nobel Prize winner, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel.

And among them there were also members of the so-called Sao Paulo Forum and ALBA, which make up Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba and Nicaragua. At the time, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá came out in defense of Grabois when he was not allowed to enter Colombia.

“Our objective is to recover the great homeland, that Argentina has as its flag to recover UNASUR, all the institutional instances from one government to another to promote this and remove neoliberalism from the region and advance in a complex process as they were in another era. Fidel, Lula, Nestor, Cristina. In short, they were more popular governments than the ones we are living in now, so we are not impartial and have a exit that allows to get this old man out of your country”, Fagioli is heard saying in an audio at a meeting in a hotel in Bogotá, on May 13.

“I don’t see the capabilities here for us to be able to overthrow Duque and generate a transition to another scenario. If we knock down Duque, it would be in a scenario of a military coup”, Sebastián Quiroga, national spokesman for the People’s Congress, is allegedly heard to say, invited to this same meeting and always in accordance with the complaint from Radio W, which clarified in his program that they did not question the protest against Duque but rather He limited himself to denouncing this alleged destabilization plan.

Then Fagioli says: “In fact, in a few weeks we have an announcement by (Álvaro) Uribe calling for Duque’s resignation, and Uribe putting on the shirt of three or four demands from the people and a right-wing populist exit. That would be the worst case scenario”.

According to the radio, the events “coincided” with the fact that 19 days before the former Minister of the Interior and Justice of the Uribe Government, Fernando Londoño, requested the resignation of President Duque due to his lack of leadership in the midst of the national strike.

The radio claims to have spoken “with a person from the circle close to Federico Fagioli” indicating that he “was not part of the Mission of International Solidarity and Human Rights that later traveled to Colombia.”

He indicated that Fagioli traveled endorsed by the Chamber of Deputies on behalf of his country and that everything is documented on social networks.

Consulted by Clarion, from the Fagioli environment, they refused to comment on the complaint that came from Colombia. “It really is giving entity to a version without sustenance, wanting to associate Federico, in principle, with a mission in which he did not participate and misrepresenting the role he had with the delegation that formed with Deputy Vilar.”

Close to the deputy who is a reference for the Frente Patria Grande, they sowed doubts about how those audios to which the Colombian radio had access were recorded, since they would have been recorded in a private meeting in which only three people participated.

From Radio W they affirm that the Grabois press team assured them that the mission that was in the country was only “carrying out oversight against complaints of possible police abuses and human rights violations.” And as soon as they have more details about this publication, they will make a pronouncement.

Clarion He tried to communicate with the piquetero leader, but got no answers.

With the collaboration of Leandro Boyer and Gerardo Puig.